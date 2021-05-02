One victim is dead, another faces life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man is dead and a 43-year-old woman is fighting for her life following a motorcycle crash in the City of Waupaca on Saturday night.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10 p.m., deputies responded to Royalton Street for a report of a motorcycle crash. Officials say their initial investigation discovered that a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Royalton Street when it struck a utility pole.

Authorities report a those involved in the crash included a 43-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. Officials report the man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead while the woman was airlifted to a local hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

Deputies are not releasing any further information at this time as the investigation remains ongoing. Local 5 will provide updates to this story as they become available.

