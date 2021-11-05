GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘One we are thrilled to see take over’: De Pere names new police chief

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police and Fire Commission has selected its next police chief, as the current one is set to retire.

The De Pere Police Department says that Captain Jeremy Muraski will be De Pere’s new police chief starting Dec. 23. Muraski joined the De Pere Police Department back in 2019, but before that, he served for 21 years in the Green Bay Police Department.

Currently, Muraski supervises all day-to-day operations of the uniformed Patrol Divison, is active in numerous community engagement events and has done extensive work to maintain or implement new equipment, training and technology within the department.

He graduated in 1996 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and law. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy in March 2016.

“Captain Muraski is an excellent leader, and one we are thrilled to see take over as Police Chief in our community,” said De Pere Mayor James Boyd.

Muraski will reportedly replace outgoing Chief Derek Beiderwieden who is retiring after nearly 20 years of service in the City of De Pere.

More information can be found on the De Pere Police Department’s website.

