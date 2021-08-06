One-wheeler electric skateboard pairs fun with environmental responsibility

ASHWAUBENON, Wisc., (WFRV) – It certainly caught my attention heading home from work the other night.

What was that red glow that hardly made a sound? Turns out it’s the latest in electric skateboards.

Arthur Hughes who got one for his son says it’s now the only way he likes to get around in the summer.

“I’m 42 now and I’m not lazy,” Hughes tells Local 5 News. “But sometimes we can get places faster with these. They can go up to 20 miles per hour instantly and you can weave in and out of traffic.”

Getting one means making an investment. They cost about $1,500 dollars each. And then you have to spend the time getting to know to use them right.

“When you first use them you shake a little bit,” explained Ayden, 11. “You shake when you’re on it. It takes about three minutes to get used to that and then it’s just a matter of learning to turn and stuff.”

For as fun as the one-wheeler is, they take safety seriously. Dad even sprung for special helmets that have two-way communication so they can talk to each other when they’re on the road together.

For example, Aidan’s friend Alex is still practicing and not yet ready to get rolling. And one-wheelers say they’re also responsible when it comes to the environment.

“They’re rechargeable,” added the elder Hughes. “So they’re electric. Battery operated. It takes about two hours to charge. They go 19 to 20 miles on one charge.”

Technology has come a long way since the hoverboard.

The batteries on one-wheelers are stronger and according to “wheeler believers” not as prone to overheating as their smaller, weaker counterparts.

Rules of the road are still being worked out. So, you might have to explain that to a police officer if he stops you on one.

Hughes would like to see them treated as electric bikes. He thinks within about six months as more and more folks start using them, officers will come up with a consistent approach to road enforcement.