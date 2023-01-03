HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in western Wisconsin had a busy New Year’s Eve, as nine drunk driving arrests were made.

The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its ‘busy’ night on New Year’s Eve. The department said there were nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on New Year’s Eve.

Hudson Officers were busy last night and had help from the St Croix County Sheriff’s Department and WI State Patrol. Nine drunk driving arrests last night in Hudson…..that doesn’t even factor in the two domestic calls and stolen car chase….. Go home night shifters and get some sleep. Hudson Police Department

In addition to the drunk driving arrests, the department says there were two domestic calls and a stolen car chase.

There was no additional information provided.