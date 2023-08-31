MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Labeled as the “Grand Hotel of the West,” the iconic Pfister Hotel in southeastern Wisconsin has added another ‘historic’ title to its name.

Located near the historic Third Ward in downtown Milwaukee, The Pfister Hotel has had countless guests during its 130 years since first opening its doors in 1893.

In addition to already being recognized as a member of Historic Hotels of America and being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Pfister Hotel has now been named to USA Today’s ’10 best historic hotels in the US.’

This is the lobby of the Pfister Hotel seen Tuesday, July 7, 2009, in Milwaukee. The Pfister is Milwaukee’s most regal address, having hosted every U.S. president since William McKinley and scores of celebrities. Today it’s the place to stay for upscale business travelers and out-of-town visitors, including many Major League Baseball teams. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The USA Today’s historic hotels list was narrowed down to a final 10 following an online vote after a variety of iconic hotels were nominated by a panel of hotel experts. “Each hotel on the list holds true to its historic roots and unique sense of place,” USA Today states.

The Pfister Hotel comes in at #6 on the Top 10 List, and is one of two midwestern hotels that made the Top 10, alongside the Island House Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan.

The description of The Pfister Hotel in USA Today’s list reads:

The Pfister Hotel was the first in America with a thermostat for each guest room. Nowadays, you’ll find the largest collection of American Victorian Art at this Milwaukee landmark hotel. Don’t forget to head up to the 23rd-floor cocktail lounge for views of Lake Michigan and the rest of Wisconsin’s largest city. USA Today, ’10 best historic hotels in the US’

Guido Pfister and his son, Charles F. Pfister opened the hotel in 1893. It would later be bought in 1962 by Ben Marcus, who renovated the building without compromising the original structure itself. The Pfister Hotel is still owned by the Marcus Corporation to this day.

Historic, however, is not the only adjective guests have used to describe the iconic Milwaukee hotel. The Pfister is also listed as one of the country’s ’50 Most Haunted Hotels in America’ by Haunted Rooms America.

The label is backed up by many professional athletes who have stayed at the hotel over the years, including former Los Angeles Angel Ji-Man Choi and Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts.

USA Today’s full ’10 best historic hotels in the US can be read here.