SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead following a crash early Friday morning in the town of Springville that ejected the man from his vehicle.

According to a release from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office, Officials responded at 1:12 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crash on Fern Avenue, east of County Highway Z.

Once on scene, deputies found a vehicle in the woods on the north side of Fern Avenue.

Deputies say they believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed causing him to lose control of the vehicle before entering the ditch, hitting a number of trees, overturning, and ejecting the driver.

Authorities, using the driver’s license found at the scene, have identified the driver as 22-year-old Adam R. Hanson from Wisconsin Dells.

An investigation is ongoing but speed and alcohol are believed to play a role in the crash.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.