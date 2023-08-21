SAND LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – One woman is dead after a hit-and-run incident Saturday morning that allegedly stemmed from an underage drinking party in northwest Wisconsin.

In a release, The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:53 a.m. to Snowmobile Trail number 31 just north of Sissabagama Road in Sand Lake for reports of a hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found an 18-year-old woman and attempted to take her to the hospital by ambulance. The woman reportedly died from her injuries while on the way to the hospital.

Officials say several witnesses at the scene helped them determine the site was that of an underage alcohol party and the woman was allegedly hit by a 16-year-old driving a 2011 Ford F-350.

The suspect did flee the scene but was later found and taken into custody by deputies from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the names of both the suspect and victim are not being released pending the notification of family members.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to investigate the incident along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sawyer County Medical Examiner’s Office.