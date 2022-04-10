TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is dead after a crash in Shawano County on Sunday morning.

According to Sherrif’s, they responded to a one-vehicle crash eastbound on Highway 29 at St. Augustine Street in the Town of Maple Grove around 12:18 a.m. Brown County Sheriff’s also responded to the scene and provided information for other units. They found that the vehicle was driving eastbound on Highway 29 when it entered the south ditch, drove up the embankment, and hit an overpass.

The driver, a Town of Angelica woman, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.