One woman dead following two-vehicle crash on Saturday

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in the Township of Bear Creek.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 11 a.m., deputies were dispatched to reports of an incident on County Highway O and US Highway 45 with unknown injuries.

During an initial investigation, deputies determined that a passenger car was traveling westbound on County Highway D across US Highway 45 and onto County Highway O. The passenger car is then said to have struck an eastbound pick-up truck on County Highway O.

Officials say the westbound passenger car was being driven by a man and the eastbound pick-up truck was occupied by a woman.

Deputies announced that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner and the man driving the passenger car was airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

According to authorities, the names of the individuals involved in the incident are being withheld at the moment. The crash is currently still under investigation, Local 5 will update the story as it develops.