WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton woman is dead and another woman is injured after a crash Sunday evening in Waupun.

According to a release, at around 5:45 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received multiple calls about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Cattaraugus Road.

After an initial investigation, authorities say that a car going northbound crossed over the center of the road and got hit by a southbound SUV. After the impact, both cars reportedly ended up in the ditch on the side of HWY 26.

Officials say the driver of the northbound car was a 20-year-old Appleton woman. She was in the vehicle by herself and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was a 60-year-old Waupun woman who was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of HWY 26 to be closed for almost three hours.

Speeding and inattentive driving are reportedly contributing factors to the crash.

No other information is known at this time, Local 5 will update this store when more details are made available.