82-year-old Woman Dies in 2 Vehicle Car Crash in Town of Wittenberg

TOWN OF WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – One women is dead after two vehicles crashed in the Town of Wittenberg Tuesday evening.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a two vehicle crash on County Trunk Q, east of Cardinal Lane around 6:00 pm.

A preliminary investigation from the Sheriff’s Office shows that a 48-year-old Wittenberg area man was traveling eastbound on County Trunk Q when he crossed the center line.

A vehicle with an 83-year-old female driver from Weston and 82-year-old Schofield female passenger were heading westbound and were struck head on.

Both drivers were transported to a Wausau area hospital for injuries. The 83-year-old female driver was reported to be in stable condition. The condition of the 48-year-old man is unknown.

The 82-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a Wausau area hospital where she was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe that alchohol was a factor. The crash remains under investigation with no further information available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

