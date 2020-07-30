GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One year later: An update on Green Bay K9 Pyro

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over one year ago, Green Bay Police K9 Pyro was stabbed in the neck after he was released to assist in arresting a man who threatened to kill a family member.

The Green Bay Police Department, in conjunction with the Animal Referral Center and The Bark ‘N Blue Foundation, will update the community on:

  • Pyro’s medical condition and treatments
  • Community monetary donations update
  • Education and advocacy on a local and state level
  • Pyro gives back

On April 7, Pyro was stabbed three times while assisting Green Bay Police in arresting 31-year-old Sai Vang. After a week in the hospital, multiple surgeries, and subsequent complications, Pyro was able to return home with his handler, Officer Scott Salzmann.

On April 22, Pyro returned to light duty and a month later, Pyro returned to full duty.

Vang has been charged with Shove Police/Fire Animals with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Court records show his case has been suspended after he was found to be not competent to stand trial.

