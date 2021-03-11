One year later: grocery store employees reflect on 12 months of the coronavirus pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — One year after the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States and Northeast Wisconsin, Assistant Store Director for Festival Foods Green Bay East Greg Latimer reflected back on March 2020.

“The only thing it kind of compared to is [when] I worked in Florida for a long time, and when you had a hurricane people would come in and just wipe you out of things,” he said.

March 11th, 2021, the store’s paper products aisle looks normal.

A year ago, it was one of the first areas impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were probably stocking 40 pallets of paper products a day and still not keeping up,” Latimer said, “until eventually the paper products were depleted. Even in our market, being in the paper capitol of the world, basically.”

Before the rush to the grocery store and the stockpiling, hospitals tried to figure out how the pandemic would impact them.

“I do remember very clearly,” Dr. Jeff Bahr, Advocate Aurora Health Chief Medical Group Officer said. “I was in this very office, having a telephone conference on a Sunday morning with our surgical and procedural specialists in both Wisconsin and Illinois, trying to make a decision as to whether or not we would suspend elective procedures.”

A year later, the medical field has changed.

“There is a closeness that our team members have with one another right now and perhaps a re-dedication to purpose or a higher level of purpose and the impact we have on the patients we treat and their families,” Dr. Bahr explained.

For all essential workers, it’s been a stressful year.

“You had to worry about your family, your friends, people here at work, your associates, because it became real,” Latimer said.

A year out, plexiglass remains up at check out and masks are required to enter the store, but there is hope in the air.

“I sense it in just how our guests are when they come in the store now,” Latimer said, “and also our associates, it just seems like there’s a lot more calm and people feel a little more normal.”