One year later – Pillars making progress in mission to end homelessness

APPLETON, Wis. – Homelessness and housing instability are complicated, multi-faceted issues but, one year after three agencies became one, Pillars is putting processes in place to turn the corner on the issue.

Joe Mauthe, Pillars Executive Director, said the consolidation that brought the Fox Valley Warming Shelter, Homeless Connections and the Housing Partnership of the Fox Cities together one year ago is improving outcomes for people in need of services.

“This consolidation has come together well because our agency believes in one very strong value: We understand the value of ‘home,’” Mauthe said. “Every day we see the struggles that people in our community experience when they do not have a place to call home.”

Over the last year, Pillars has seen positive results from its Resource Center, a day-time facility where clients get assistance on their plan to move out of homelessness. The facility opened around the same time of the merger and, in its first year of operation, has helped over 500 people by providing services to help overcome their experiences with homelessness.

Also new in the last year is Pillars Single Room Occupancy rental properties, a concept where four individuals coming from homeless shelters are able to rent their own room in a house. This program combines affordable housing with ongoing case management to help people out of poverty and homelessness.

Mauthe says the intention wasn’t simply to grow bigger but to improve processes to lift clients out of homelessness more quickly and do more to keep people from ever experiencing homelessness in the first place.

For more information on programming and upcoming events head to https://pillarsinc.org/