MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating a shooting that killed a one-year-old girl.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on June 3 around 8:15 p.m., a deadly shooting happened on the 1900 block of West Atkinson Avenue. Police say the victim is a one-year-old girl.

She was sent to a hospital but died from her injuries. The girl was allegedly shot while in a vehicle during an argument between adults.

Police say the suspect, only identified as a 27-year-old man, was arrested on June 4. Charges will reportedly be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

On the Milwaukee Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident was described as a homicide.

There was no information on if the victim and suspect were related. No additional details were related.