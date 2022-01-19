Oneida Casino anticipates busy betting weekend with the NFL playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are in the playoffs, and the much-anticipated match-up with the 49ers means sports betting at Oneida Casino could break some records.

“If you’re looking at making a bet on any of the games this weekend, especially the game between Green Bay and San Francisco you can come down to Oneida Casino,” said Chad Fuss, Chief Financial Officer of Oneida Casino.

Since November of last year, Oneida’s Main Casino is the only location in the state where you can legally participate in sports betting. “It’s just been building every single week as we horn in on the Super Bowl. The enthusiasm of making legalized sports wagering is just increasing,” said Fuss.

There are 20 kiosks in operation and construction is currently underway for a new area for all 20 to go. “Our customers can make bets anytime from right now up until kick-off,” said Fuss.

He adds that wagers can be made during the game at one of the kiosks.