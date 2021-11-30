Oneida Casino becomes 1st in state to allow legal sports betting

Oneida Casino became the first place in the state to offer legal sports betting on Nov. 30, 2021. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Place your bets! Sports betting is now legal at Oneida Casino in Green Bay. It is the first place in the state to do so.

“We’ve been working on this for the last five years,” said Gaming General Manager Louise Cornelius.

While illegal sports betting has long been going on in Wisconsin, this marks the first legal place to do it in the Badger State.

“I didn’t think it was going to come to life, but when laws changed and opened the doors for opportunities for tribes and businesses to go forward this is it. Here we are today,” Cornelius said.

Like everything else during the pandemic, the machines were supposed to be delivered in September, but supply chain issues caused the small delay.

In all, there are 20 machines around the casino. Gamblers can place bets on all three of Wisconsin’s professional sports teams. You can also bet on other professional sports, even college. However, Wisconsin college sports are excluded.

The first bets on Tuesday were placed by the “Bingo Queens.” The two women are credited with starting one of the state’s most successful Bingo games in the late seventies, long before there was a casino.

“It’s awesome to see that we’ve come this far and to see this operation and to be able to employ as many of our own people as we possibly can, I think it’s wonderful,” Alma Webster said after placing the first bet. She bet on the Saints for Thursday’s game.

One sure bet, the casino says the long wait was worth it.

“The pandemic stepped in the way, so it was problematic so we didn’t move for awhile, but then we came back to the tables this past year and we aggressively came to terms for an agreement and here we are,” said Cornelius.

Sports betting is only allowed at the main casino, 2020 Airport Dr., in Green Bay.