(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22.

The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26.

All other locations will remain closed until December 26, 2022.

