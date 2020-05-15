Oneida Casino prepared to reopen on May 26 with safety, health protocols

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Casino is prepared to reopen on Tuesday, May 26, at 8 a.m. with a comprehensive set of safety and health protocols in place.

Louise Cornelius, Oneida Gaming General Manager, announced the operations readiness today after review and approval of the detailed plan by the Oneida Business Committee and Oneida Team of Health Professionals.

Cornelius said, “We will open our doors with limited capacity and many new health protocols. Our

goal is to assure our team members and guests feel safe and secure when they are ready to come back to work and play. Our management team has been working hard to assure all precautionary measures have been taken before reopening our casino. The past 55 days have been spent analyzing and tracking the Oneida Nation and the State guidance. We acknowledge our responsibility as an employer and entertainment facility to open with an environment that maintains the highest level of recommended health protocols possible.”

Cornelius says the first phase of casino recovery will begin with three locations that allow the best opportunity to provide safe distancing – The Main-Airport Casino, Irene Moore Activity Center (IMAC), and West Mason Casinos. Only slot play will be available.

After staying apart to protect public health, it’s our pleasure to announce the reopening of three of our locations for slot play: Main-Airport, W. Mason, & IMAC. We’ll be ready for you with enhanced safety measures in place starting Tuesday, May 26. https://t.co/OiUAW4Murs pic.twitter.com/sDSo35rFeD — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 15, 2020

No smoking in any of these locations will be allowed in order to improve healthy air quality. Table Games and Bingo operations will not resume during this phase.

Electronic devices will be used to monitor customer flow and maximum capacity at each facility.

Beverages will no longer be self-service; attendants will assist guests at beverage stations. Food

service will be “grab and go” only at this time, according to Cornelius. Increased signage has been put in place to remind guests to social distance, wash hands, and cover their mouths. Face coverings that cover the nose and mouth will be required for all guests and front line team members during the first phase.

Facilities will be open beginning Tuesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m., and close for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Cornelius concluded, “We’ll plan to recall about half of our team members that were furloughed after being paid in full for three weeks following our closure in March. Our team members will be screened every day with a temperature check and general health questionnaire. We will continue to call back additional team members back as we engage in other phases of recovery. We are putting the finishing touches on our operations to create an enjoyable fun filled environment in the safest manner we can. Our goal is to recover our operations in a way that’s fun, safe, and secure for our guests and our team members.”

Oneida Nation previously extended its Safer at Home order until June 11. Nearly 2,000 Oneida Nation employees were laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic in early April.

