Oneida Casino reopens, counseling services still available for staff

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The doors have officially reopened to the public at 8 a.m. Thursday for the first time since the deadly shooting at the Duck Creek Restaurant. “I’ve been checking in throughout this week, making sure counseling is available,” said Tehassi Hill Oneida Nation Chairman. Hill says employees were notified in advance of the reopening in order to be ready. “We made sure that employees had 24-hours notice in order for them to prepare,” said Hill.

The reopening comes one day after the healing and blessing ceremony, where Tribal Leaders joined employees and their families in a sacred ritual that is performed when a tragic incident happens. That ceremony was attended by over 100 people. “The events of last Saturday remind us of the great strength of our community. From the courageous staff, to our incredible first responders, to our generous partners in the business community and all others who continue to assist us, thank you,” said Steve Ninham, Radisson Manager.

Customers are returning to the Casino and the numbers of people might not be as big as usual. Those who did show up were glad it has reopened, but feeling emotional for the employees. ” I feel sorry for the employees here, I mean I’m sure they were friends with the victims,” said Al Doffek. Doffek also told Local 5’s Eric Richards that he feels safe coming back. “I feel fine being back here, because things like this don’t usually happen in the same place twice,” said Doffek.

Tribal Officials would not discuss their security plans, but there were a number of Security Officers stationed throughout the property. “I feel like I did before I guess, I feel safe,” said Cathy Brockman. Brockman said she was happy the casino reopened, and wishes the employees and community well. “I’m just proud of them all for doing what they did and it’s good to be there for people,” said Brockman.