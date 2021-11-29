Oneida Casino to offer sports betting starting Nov. 30

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to place legal bets on the Green Bay Packers will be able to do so at Oneida Casino starting Tuesday.

According to officials, on Nov. 30 the Oneida Business Committee and Oneida Casino Senior Management will open the doors to sports betting. There will be a 30-minute ceremonial ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

Sports betting was delayed after they were slated to open in Sept, but slow delivery of all the systems pushed the date back to Nov. Oneida signed an amendment back in July.

The first bets will be placed by Oneida Bingo Queens, Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster. Both are reportedly credited with operating the most profitable bingo games in Wisconsin.

“Sports Betting is nothing new here in Wisconsin, but legal betting is new. We hope to provide an environment for our clientele that is clean, up to date with the best technology possible. We have partnered with International Gaming Technology to lead us forward in the industry and keep us number one!” said Louise Cornelius, Gaming General Manager.

Sports betting will reportedly only be offered in the Main Casino across from Austin Straubel International Airport.