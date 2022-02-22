ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Bettors can now use a mobile app to place bets through Oneida Casino, however, the app will only work at select locations.

The Oneida Casino posted on their Facebook page that their Sportsbook Mobile App is now live.

While the app will bring additional ways for people to bet on sports, the app can only be used in certain locations. Those looking to bet on sports will also need to join the Oneida Players Club and visit a sportsbook cashier to activate the account.

A photo ID and cash for the first deposit will be required.

In addition to the dedicated kiosks at the Oneida Casino location at the Airport, the mobile app can be used at the following locations:

IMAC Casino

West Mason Casino

HWY 54 One-Stop

Four Paths One-Stop

Westwind One-Stop

Packerland Casino & One-Stop

HWY 29 Travel Center Casino & One-Stop

HWY E & HWY EE One-Stop

Larsen One-Stop

More information about the locations that can be used with the app as well as information about how to register can be found on their website.