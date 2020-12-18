Oneida Community Health Center employee faces ten years in prison for theft

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Totaling just over $12,000, an Oneida woman faces up to ten years in prison for allegedly stealing money while employed by the Oneida Community Health Center.

According to a release, on Dec 15, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against 46-year-old Dianne McLester-Heim.

According to the indictment, between August 2019 and January 2020, McLester-Heim allegedly submitted a total of $12,509.59 in fraudulent medical reimbursement claims while employed at the Oneida Community Health Center.

Officials with the Oneida Nation noticed the alleged fraud and conducted an investigation, which led to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

The indictment charges McLester-Heim with Theft of Government Property. If convicted, McLester-Heim faces up to ten years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years on supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Oneida Police Department and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.