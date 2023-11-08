ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has confirmed that a deer farm in Oneida County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The positive result came from a four-year-old white-tailed buck after the results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection conducts the epidemiological investigation.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain.

Additionally, Oneida County is under a baiting and feeding ban after a wild deer with chronic wasting disease was found. While, in this case, CWD came from a farm-raised deer, it seems that the disease is making its way through Oneida County.

No additional details were provided.