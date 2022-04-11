(WFRV) – An incarcerated inmate at the Oneida County Jail was one of three selected for the 2022 Academic Success Student of the Year Award.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, David Brogli was one of three Nicolet College students selected for the 2022 Academic Success Student of the Year Award. Brogli is reportedly the first Oneida County Jail inmate to be recognized for his academic progress while in jail.

He is enrolled in a pilot transfer credit program and is reportedly on pace to earn an ‘A’ in his three credit Written Communication course. Besides working on his own studies, Brogli helps tutor a fellow inmate.

The inmate’s reading and math skills have reportedly improved ‘dramatically’.

“David demonstrates a true commitment to education, his own and others, despite huge obstacles in his way. I am so impressed by this 40-something who is determined to improve not just his future, but through example, the future of his children, as well as a former stranger facing enormous academic limitations,” said Brogli’s instructor Darlene Machtan.

Photo courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

After his release, Brogli reportedly plans to enroll in the Nicolet Substance Use Disorder Counselor program.

“I would like to thank the Nicolet College faculty and the Oneida County Jail for giving me the opportunity to make this crazy dream a reality. I have tried my best and worked my hardest each day to show my thanks to everyone involved. I am so grateful and also blessed,” wrote Brogli.