ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A married couple from Oneida claimed the winning Powerball jackpot ticket of over $300 million, that was sold in Green Bay.

The Wisconsin Lottery posted a video on their YouTube channel introducing the winners of the $316.3 million Powerball jackpot. Tammy and Cliff were interviewed and provided some background on how they found out they won.

The ticket was sold by the Jackson Pointe Citgo.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Lottery

Cliff described that he was watching the morning news and found out that there was a winner in Wisconsin, but couldn’t believe it when he matched the last number.

The announcement comes one month after it was announced that one of the winning tickets was sold in Green Bay.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.