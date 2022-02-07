GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oneida couple announced as winners of $300+ million Powerball jackpot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A married couple from Oneida claimed the winning Powerball jackpot ticket of over $300 million, that was sold in Green Bay.

The Wisconsin Lottery posted a video on their YouTube channel introducing the winners of the $316.3 million Powerball jackpot. Tammy and Cliff were interviewed and provided some background on how they found out they won.

The ticket was sold by the Jackson Pointe Citgo.

  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Lottery

Cliff described that he was watching the morning news and found out that there was a winner in Wisconsin, but couldn’t believe it when he matched the last number.

The announcement comes one month after it was announced that one of the winning tickets was sold in Green Bay.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Freedom's John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM

St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week