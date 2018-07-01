ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) - UPDATE: Two people are dead following a house explosion Saturday morning.

Police say 27-year-old Emily Tank was found dead at the scene of the explosion, and that a 65-year-old man, Alan Wiesler, was injured.

He died of his wounds Sunday morning at an area hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

A home explosion in Oneida leaves one person dead and another hospitalized with serious burn wounds.

"I thought at first that it was a dream, but I realized it was real," said Rafael Calvillo, who lives nearby on Ray Road. "I thought somebody was shooting a gun because that happens all the time here. But I said that's too loud for a shotgun or something like that."

He has been awake since 7:30am. The thunderous crack of the explosion just down the road would make sure of it.

"Even the Earth was shaking," he said.

He called police, but his uncle was outside with different motivations.

"When he saw that happen, he went into the car and he drove all the way over there," said Calvillo. "And he was telling me that the guy--the owner of the house--was in the middle of the street."

The man in the street endured significant burn wounds and was promptly put on a helicopter and flown to the hospital.

There was not much left of the house at that point, as firefighters took control of the situation.

"When they got here, it was engulfed," said Oneida Police Chief Rich Van Boxtel. "It was just a big ball of flames with flames shooting out the top."

They soon learned there was another casualty. A woman lost her life in the explosion.

A possible relative of the deceased described her the best he could under the circumstances.

"She got along with everybody," said Roger Metoxen, of De Pere. "A happy-go-lucky person."

A third person lived in the house, though was not home at the time, and has since been picked up by police.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department initially said a gas leak caused the explosion, but nothing is being ruled out.

"We're treating this as a criminal investigation until the facts and circumstances surface as otherwise," said Chief Van Boxtel.

It is unknown to investigators if there were any pets killed in the explosion.

Chief Van Boxtel says Oneida Police do not expect to release another update until Monday.