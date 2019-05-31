Oneida man arrested for 7th offense OWI

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- A 55-year-old man from Oneida was being held at the Outagamie County Jail after being arrested for his 7th offense OWI.

An Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a 1998 pickup truck Friday morning going southbound on I-41 at Richmond St.

There were multiple 911 calls indicating the vehicle was all over the road. The deputy observed the truck swerving and not staying in its lane when he initiated the traffic stop.

The man admitted, "I should not be driving."

He was arrested for his 7th offense OWI, Operating after revocation and unsafe lane deviation.