Oneida Nation and City of Green Bay set to donate to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- With the goal to provide funding to resources that aim to help preserve nature, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is receiving a $150,000 donation.

The Oneida Reservation and City of Green Bay are co-providing the donation which will come from the two’s cooperative governance agreement signed back in March of this year.

News of the donation was shared on Monday, October 4, in a press release. According to the release, Tribal Chairman Tehassi Hill and Green Bay Mayor Genrich will present the funds at the Sanctuary. The presentation is scheduled to occur at the Sanctuary on Tuesday, October 4, around 9:30 a.m. It will take place near the Raptor exhibit.

Chairman Hill expressed his appreciation for what he describes as an educationally responsible resource (Bay Beach Wildlife) in the community, and that is also free to the public! He says, “all it takes [is] a little time and travel to enjoy the local wildlife in its natural habitat.”

Mayor Genrich added onto Chairman Hill’s comments about the good this funding will do and their joint vision of bettering the local community. Saying, “I am proud of the City’s ongoing collaborative work with the Oneida Nation in… efforts to protect natural resources and rehabilitate local wildlife.”

