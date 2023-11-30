GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for their chanting and tomahawk chopping, even at away games, Kansas City Chiefs fans will likely show up to Lambeau Field in droves doing just that on Sunday as the Packers host the Chiefs for the first time in a regular season game since 2015.

Even though he is a Packer fan himself, Tehassi Hill is hoping that the Chiefs’ fans show up – sans chanting and tomahawk chopping.

“It’s really unfortunate we have to keep having this conversation every time we play the Chiefs,” the Oneida Nation chairman said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done when it comes to mascots and logos, derogatory imaging, and I guess the rude and awkward nature of some of the fans.”

He said it was disappointing to see that behavior the last time the Chiefs came to town eight years ago, and also fans wearing headdresses and face paint, which are banned at Arrowhead Stadium but not Lambeau Field.

Both the Chiefs and Packers declined to provide a comment for this story.

“These activities are supposed to be fun for everyone. So having someone do a tomahawk chop or someone wearing a headdress or painting their face red really is inappropriate and rude to many, if not all, Native Americans,” Hill said. “Be respectful of our Native American culture and heritage and not paint your faces red and wear stereotypical garb.”

Hill appreciates the efforts the Packers have made to be more supportive of the Oneida Nation, which is a large sponsor of the team.

“They’ve always been supportive of our language, our culture, our identity and trying to make sure that people are maintaining respectful participation in the game,” he said. “Hopefully [the Packers will] limit if not discourage some of the face painting and headdresses and things like that that aren’t necessarily representative of Native Americans.”

Hill said that derogatory behavior and attire affect Native Americans everywhere and that there are easy ways to show passion for a team without disrespecting a culture.

“I would just like to see the fan base from Kansas City be respectful of Native Americans across the country and not partake in their usual practices of face painting and the tomahawk chop and things like that,” he said. “If they want to support their team, they can wear the team colors, wear the jerseys, things like that that are pretty acceptable attire for an activity like an NFL game.”

As for the Chiefs’ organization itself, Hill said that banning chanting and tomahawk chopping is a quick fix to get rid of the stereotypes, but a name change would go even further.

“I think it would be a very good show of respect, changing their name,” he said. “There’s definitely good first steps the organization can take to be more respectful to Indigenous communities.”

So, can the team name, “Chiefs,” ever truly be respectful to Native Americans?

“I think that could be, possibly, in the realm of possibility,” Hill said. “The name itself isn’t necessarily derogatory, but it’s how the fans act and react in the stadium that is most harmful to our cultures.”

Hill said that the issue of race-based mascots and misrepresentation of cultures goes far beyond Native Americans and that all cultures are united in the fact that they all want respect.

“It isn’t just a Native American issue; there’s a lot of ethnicities and cultures all across the United States, and being respectful of all of them, not just Native Americans, all ethnicities and races, is of the utmost importance,” he said. “We just want to be treated respectfully and have our culture and language honored and not depicted in a stereotypical fashion.”