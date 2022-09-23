GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation recently celebrated its history by honoring neighboring tribes through a ceremony at Heritage Hill State Park.

Oneida Nation is originally from upstate New York. They lost their original homeland after the revolutionary war and eventually came to Wisconsin.

“A lot is not known about the history of how the Oneidas came to be in the state of Wisconsin, so events like this are an effort to share some of that history that’s not well known,” said Oneida Nation Chairman, Tehassi Hill.

The Oneidas are celebrating the 200 anniversary of a treaty signed between four sovereign nations in 1822: Menominee, Ho-Chunk, Stockbridge Munsee band of Mohicans, and Oneida. Menominee tribal Chairman Ron Corn Sr. says events like this bring awareness to his tribe’s history.

“For us, it’s so important for us to let the greater community, the greater folks of Wisconsin know more about us. It is just like a great feeling to be recognized, and to be offered that opportunity to tell our story,” explained Corn Sr.

Ho-Chunk Nation president Marlon WhiteEagle says remembering the past is a necessity for having a great future.



“All these years later we see how they are thriving, and you know being Stuarts to the land here in Wisconsin, so it is really a great event here to think about our past, remember it, to move forward into the future,” stated WhiteEagle.



The clothing worn by the tribal members was designed by a costume design student attending Yale University. The attire worn during today’s celebrations are to mirror those worn by the native Americans 200 years ago.