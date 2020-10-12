Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

ONEIDA NATION (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday.

The Oneida Business Committee adopted a resolution declaring the day back in September 2012 and has recognized and celebrated it ever since.

The ceremony celebrates the history and the culture of the Oneida Nation.

“Through the many hundreds of years of people trying to take that away from us, we’re still here,” says Chairman Tehassi Hill. “We still have people speaking our language. We still have strong community ties.”

Governor Tony Evers declared the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin.

