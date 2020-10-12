GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA NATION (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday.

The Oneida Business Committee adopted a resolution declaring the day back in September 2012 and has recognized and celebrated it ever since.

The ceremony celebrates the history and the culture of the Oneida Nation.

“Through the many hundreds of years of people trying to take that away from us, we’re still here,” says Chairman Tehassi Hill. “We still have people speaking our language. We still have strong community ties.”

Governor Tony Evers declared the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title