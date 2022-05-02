ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Sunday marked one year since two lives were taken during the Radisson Hotel shooting. Oneida Nation and community members joined together for a memorial service to continue healing after the tragedy that left many traumatized.

It was an emotional day for those gathered at the ceremony. Oneida Nation provided a special healing ceremony on this day, offering encouragement and support for those in need.

The ceremony began at 8 a.m. and about 40 people gathered. Family members of those who lost their lives during the shooting joined the ceremony as well.

The hotel has added an engraved bench in their front area to commemorate the incident and honor the lives of Ian Simpson, Jacob Bartel and Daniel Mulligan.

Since the fatal shooting, the Radisson hotel has received funding from the government to provide extra security and they have added new protocols for better communication throughout the facility.

Radisson Hotel manager, Steve Ninham says they have worked with staff to provide additional training if this was to happen again.