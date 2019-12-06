Oneida Nation creates commercial to play during game against Washington

Note: due to NFL footage shown in this story, story video could not be posted online.

Sunday the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field.

Ahead of the game – Native Americans are protesting Washington’s mascot, which they call offensive.

The Oneida Nation is using the game as a chance to show a true representation of indigenous people.

The nation’s new commercial will air on the jumbotron.

For some, a commercial was not the initial route to object to Washington’s team name and mascot.

“There was thoughts of doing a protest or other ways to raise that awareness, but we decided to go a different route,” says Oneida spokesperson Philip Wisneski.

Oneida Nation members recently met with Green Bay leaders in October to recognize Indigenous People’s Day.

This 30 second ad was just another way to educate the public about who they are.

“People have tried to raise awareness on the national issue about trying to change mascots and things like that, but we believe that coming from us, just to get to know us, figure out who we are and talk to us, learn about us,” says Wisneski.

“I just look at it as a name and that’s as far as I look at it,” says Packers fan Larry Jordan.

Washington has had their team name since 1933.

And for some there’s no need to rethink the mascot in spite of the latest controversy surrounding the name.

“To me it doesn’t really of course affect me or make a difference and I don’t even think twice about it,” says Jordan. “I understand some people may be offended about it.”

But for 30 seconds the Oneida hope those watching consider that what’s in a name matters.

“We really want people to see that we are doctors, we’re lawyers, we’re police officers, we’re veterans, we’re just like everybody else in the community,” says Wisneski. “We just want people to understand that we are not mascots or anything like that.”

There will be a protest of Washington’s team name and logo outside of Lambeau Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

It has not been organized by the Oneida Nation.

Local 5 will have more about that protest Sunday night.

To watch the full commercial, click here.