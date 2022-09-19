ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation is donating meat to the Ho-chunk and Menominee food pantries. Representatives from the pantries say the donation will benefit families in need.

“We want to make sure that we have healthy proteins that are going out to all of our tribal members and all of our families. The families that are receiving this, they are going to be having these foods on their tables,” said Sarah Peterson, Ho-Chunk Community Health Director.

The pantries are receiving 1,600 pounds of Black Angus Beef and Buffalo for their communities. The Ho-Chunk pantry feeds more than 1,200 families. Peterson says the donations will help them feed even more.

“Currently we are running a very large operation where we are distributing food out to our community members at all of our tribal locations, which currently that’s around seven locations sometimes a little more than that,” explained Peterson.

Vice chairman of Oneida nation Brandon Yellowbirdstevens says the donation is a way to provide for multiple communities while also acknowledging the nation’s history.

“It’s important for us to recognize and commemorate the meeting and the relocation of our community to Wisconsin by signifying the relationship by offering subsistence raised here in Oneida, to commemorate that relationship between Oneida nation, Ho-chunk nation, and the Menominee nation,” said Yellowbirdstevens.

Oneida is hosting an event to honor the two nations later this week.