Oneida Nation enacts extension of public health state of emergency after spike in COVID-19 cases

ONEIDA RESERVATION (WFRV) – Oneida Nation is again extending its Public Health State of Emergency and Safer at Home Declarations after a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to a Thursday release, the Oneida Business Committee has acted on the 5th extension to the declaration on the Oneida Reservation. Officials first enacted a public health state of emergency on March 12.

The most recent extension was set to end on September 11.

Over the last six months, the Oneida Reservation has seen COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

From March through July, the Nation reported 50 cases. As of September 1, that number has more than doubled to 107.

Chairman Tehassi Hill expressed concerns about the upcoming cold and flu season and what impact it may have on COVID-19 complications.

“We have to continue our diligence, as tired as we all are of the restrictions placed on our world by this pandemic, we have to remain strong and diligent to keep our community healthy. We have our children and our grandparents to be concerned about, exposing them to COVID could be devastating. Until we see our numbers decrease significantly, we must continue to keep our public health emergency and safer at home declarations extended.”

The Oneida Nation School System will begin completely virtual this fall.

Sharon Mousseau, Oneida School Superintendent say she is pleased with the first week of online learning.

“We held our first mass online school assembly, and many parents with their students were able to be present for the first day of virtual learning. We are proud of the many hours of training and work our teachers have completed to make our virtual platform the best it can be. We continue to be grateful for the support of our community, elected leadership, School Board, staff, students and families during this historical time.”

The Oneida Nation continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics and will act in accordance with

medical professionals as they determine how long to extend the Public Health State of

Emergency and Safer at Home declarations on the Oneida Nation Reservation.