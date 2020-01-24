Oneida Nation ‘frustrated’ after WASB’s decision on mascots, logos

(WFRV) – The Oneida Nation says they are “frustrated” after the Wisconsin Association of School Boards decided against banning Native American mascots and logos.

Oneida Nation Vice-Chairman Brandon Yellow Bird Stevens released a statement, saying, “You cannot deny or disprove that racially-based mascots are offensive, hurtful and damaging to the many people we all represent, our neighbors, families, and children. If we are to change the way our children see one another as equals in the future, we must support that initiative in our school systems, and it must begin with policy change.”

The Oneida Nation says resolutions opposing the use of “racial mascots have been passed by all Native American Nations in Wisconsin, the Great Lakes Intertribal Council as a body, the National Congress of American Indians, and numerous others expressing their opposition to the use of Native American images and names for sports teams.”

The statement from the Oneida Nation goes on to say that using Native American mascots and logos should not be considered a way to “honor them.” Instead, the Oneida Nation recommends “honoring could occur through the curriculum where a true and honorable representation of Native individuals and their nations could be conveyed to the students.”

“Honoring does not include war whoops, tomahawk chops, and other antics that accompany such mascots at sporting events.”

The Oneida Nation says they “encourage the WASB to join in the effort calling for lawmakers to ban Native American mascots and logos in Wisconsin’s public school districts. To have these symbols and depictions of this cultural history used in inappropriate ways and without an understanding of the cultural significance and history behind them is a practice that must stop.”

Local 5 has reached out to the WASB for a statement, but no immediate response was given.