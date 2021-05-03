Oneida Nation holding employee debriefing sessions after shooting, counseling available

(WFRV) – The Oneida Nation and Gaming Senior Management have sent up critical incident employee debriefing sessions for those impacted by Saturday’s shooting in the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar.

In a statement, they say that while the shooting did not happen in the casino, people may be experiencing or will experience strong emotional or physical reactions.

The sessions are Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5 in the OTB Room at IMAC. Employees can enter through the designed employee entrance, advanced sign-up is not required. Employee debriefing sessions are as follows:

TUESDAY, MAY 4

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Reserved for those directly exposed/witnessed event

Noon – 2 p.m.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Tobacco burning ceremony east side of Main Casino ramp*

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Oneida Nation also reminds people there are several other places in Northeast Wisconsin to receive counseling.

Brown County Crisis Management at 920-436-8888

Outagamie County Crisis Management at 920-832-4646

Oneida Behavioral Health Services at 920-490-3790

Oneida Employee Assistance Programs at 920-490-3716 or 920.490-3706

ERC at 1-800-222-8590

Suicide Prevention line is 1-800-273-8255

As part of the healing process, the Oneida Nation will be holding a tobacco burning ceremony Wednesday, May 5 at 9 a.m. on the east side of the parking ramp at the Main Casino. The event is open to all Casino and Gaming employees.