Oneida Nation holding employee debriefing sessions after shooting, counseling available

(WFRV) – The Oneida Nation and Gaming Senior Management have sent up critical incident employee debriefing sessions for those impacted by Saturday’s shooting in the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar.

In a statement, they say that while the shooting did not happen in the casino, people may be experiencing or will experience strong emotional or physical reactions.

The sessions are Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5 in the OTB Room at IMAC. Employees can enter through the designed employee entrance, advanced sign-up is not required. Employee debriefing sessions are as follows:

TUESDAY, MAY 4

  • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Reserved for those directly exposed/witnessed event
  • Noon – 2 p.m.
  • 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

  • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Tobacco burning ceremony east side of Main Casino ramp*
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Oneida Nation also reminds people there are several other places in Northeast Wisconsin to receive counseling.

  • Brown County Crisis Management at 920-436-8888
  • Outagamie County Crisis Management at 920-832-4646
  • Oneida Behavioral Health Services at 920-490-3790
  • Oneida Employee Assistance Programs at 920-490-3716 or 920.490-3706
  • ERC at 1-800-222-8590
  • Suicide Prevention line is 1-800-273-8255

As part of the healing process, the Oneida Nation will be holding a tobacco burning ceremony Wednesday, May 5 at 9 a.m. on the east side of the parking ramp at the Main Casino. The event is open to all Casino and Gaming employees.

