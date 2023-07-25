ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation is spending the week commemorating 200 years in Wisconsin.

Local 5 News was at the National Treasures Awards Tuesday night, where several people were honored for their dedication to preserving the Oneida story and history through arts and culture and the preservation of the language.

The recipients are considered masters in their skills of Oneida tradition.

“If you consider the history of what we went through, being removed from our homelands and finding somewhere else to live, it’s a bit of a miracle that we’re still here,” said emcee Nicolas Reynolds.

The Oneida history conference is tomorrow and Thursday at the Radisson and will cover key moments from when the Oneida first traveled from New York to Wisconsin in 1822.

The Amelia Cornelius Culture Park, located on the junction of Hwy 54 and FF, will host cultural vendors and food stands to compliment the artists sharing their work in basketry, beadwork, silversmithing, and painting.

Celebrated speakers will also be sharing stories, history, and cultural information. These events will occur Wednesday through Friday from 11 am until 4:30 p.m. around the park.