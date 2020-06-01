Oneida Nation imposes curfew starting at 9 p.m. on June 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation announced on June 1 that they fully support the City of Green Bay in implementing a curfew to protect all individuals from harm and will be doing the same.

Tehassi Hill, Oneida Nation Chairman, and the Oneida Business Committee said on the Oneida website and Facebook page, “We have a constitutional responsibility to make decisions in the best interest of our citizens, as such, we support Mayor Genrich’s action to impose a 9 pm curfew, and we encourage everyone to respect and observe the curfew.”

The Oneida Nation says it will be closing the West Mason Street Casino tonight at 8 p.m. as well as the Oneida One Stop Convenience Stores located in Green Bay at 9 p.m.

The Oneida West Mason Street Casino will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning June 2 and will resume normal hours on June 3.

The Oneida says its One Stop Convenience Stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning

tomorrow June 2nd and will resume normal hours on June 3.

Hill said, “We wholeheartedly respect every individual’s right to have their voice heard and to speak out and protest systematic racism. We also want to support the Mayor of Green Bay whose actions will protect and hold safe everyone in the City and protect businesses and buildings. A curfew will protect those individuals who are expressing their right to protest as well as those who live and work in our community.”