Oneida Nation issues new mask mandate for Reservation

Oneida Nation

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A new mask mandate is issued for the Oneida Reservation.

According to a release, the Oneida Nation Public Health Officer issued the mandate based on the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance issued recently after they noticed an increase in local COVID-19 infection rates.

The mandate requires the following:

  • The madate must be followed, regardless of vaccination status.
  • You must wear a face mask if you are in an indoor or enclosed place on the Oneida Reservation with two or more people who you do not live with.
  • If you do not do this, officials say you can be subjected to the juristiction or authority of the Oneida Nation.

When does it start?

Health officials say the mandate will go into effect at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay is also now requiring face coverings in all of its locations.

Oneida Nation explains that this requirement is to protect all employees, customers, and the community as COVID-19 activity continues to climb in the area and state.

