MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old member of the Oneida Nation was sentenced to over ten years in prison following several drug convictions and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Gerald B. Diamond II, a former resident of Green Bay, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars after previously pleading guilty in August.

Court documents show that law enforcement stopped Diamond II on March 6 while he was driving a vehicle east of Keshena on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Diamond II was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant related to previous probation violations.

A search of Diamond II’s vehicle revealed over two pounds of marijuana, 14.23 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, 6.69 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, other controlled substances, numerous items of paraphernalia, .22 caliber ammunition, and a Ruger .22 caliber revolver. Additionally, Diamond II had $566 in U.S. currency was recovered.

The other occupants of the vehicle stated that Diamond II was traveling to a nearby mobile home court to supply drugs to a known drug dealer.

Diamond II later admitted the drugs, cash, firearm, and paraphernalia belonged to him. At the time, Diamond II was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions in Brown and Sawyer County Circuit Courts.

Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Diamond II to concurrent 12-year sentences on each count and imposed a three-year term of supervised release to be served upon his release from prison.

In sentencing the defendant, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the crime, the need to deter those who might consider similar actions, and the need to protect the community from the destructive effects of abuse of controlled substances.