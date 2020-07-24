GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oneida Nation offers adapted Farmers’ Market

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Summertime is the perfect time for a farmer’s market, and the Oneida Nation is hosting theirs, with some changes.

The drive through Farmer’s Market is set up for social distancing. All customers need to do is drive up to a vendor, look at what they offer, and the vendors will bring items to customers’ vehicle.

An organizer with the market says the process is easy for everyone.

“They stay in their car, they get the produce brought to them, they can look it over, they can decide if they want to buy it, so they stay in a nice, air-conditioned car, or, if it’s raining, a nice, dry car and we’re outside doing all the work,” Bill Vervoort, Food System Coordinator tells WFRV Local 5.

The market will be going on every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. on Water Circle Place in Oneida.

