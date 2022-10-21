ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) — There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you.

“The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director for Oneida Nation.

It was a beautiful fall day on Friday at the orchard. The sun was shining and there are plenty of apples waiting for you.

“We have over 4,000 trees. And this year there is such a bountiful harvest, so with the great weather this weekend, come on out,” said Anderson. “Even if you miss out this weekend, mark your calendar and come out.”

After a sluggish year in 2021, this year is proving to be a huge crop for the state’s orchards. Of course, it also helps when Mother Nature teases us with some warmer weather in late October.

“The weather has a great impact with people coming out with their kids, or their parents, getting apples for all different types of activities,” Anderson said.

There’s also been some extra help this year from one of Mother Nature’s most-needed insects.

“Without the bees pollinating the trees, and all the blossoms, you would not have this many apples. And if you really look around, it’s amazing at the amount of apples that are on the trees this year,” Anderson said.

Those bees actually are brought in from Florida, which it feels a lot more like than Wisconsin right now. And we’ll take it because we all know what’s coming.

The orchard is located at 3976 W Mason St. It is closed Monday through Wednesday. It’s open Thursday noon to 5:30 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Follow the orchard’s Facebook page for more information.