ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation received special recognition from the Sons of the American Revolution on Thursday.

The nonprofit organization presented the Distinguished Leader Patriot Award to Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill. The award recognizes everything the Oneida Nation did for the revolutionary army when America was first fighting for its independence.

“For our people, the recollection of Valley Forge brings to mind the patriotism of our Oneida warriors who served in every military conflict on the side of the United States since the Revolutionary War,” said Hill. “The Oneida people have passed on our stories of how our warriors showed courage through the suffering and tragedy of war.”

Hill also says the shared history between the Oneida Nation and the revolutionary army gives the two groups a unique connection that has lasted throughout history.

