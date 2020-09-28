GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oneida Nation receives funding for veteran housing

ONEIDA NATION (WFRV) – Proper housing for veterans was front and center on Friday as part of a check presentation on the Oneida Nation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administrator joined the Oneida Tribe to present them with a $181,000 check that will help veterans who need a home, get a home – an issue especially pressing during the pandemic.

“Especially in this time of COVID, when you experience homelessness, you just want to make sure that they are taken care of and they will be taken care of,” says Joseph Galvan, Midwest Administrator for HUD.

The Oneida Nation is the only tribe in Wisconsin to receive funding of this kind.

