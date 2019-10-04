UPDATE: Clintonville homecoming events canceled following “disrespectful” video of students during pep rally

Video courtesy Adrian Smith

FRIDAY 10/4/19 12:45 p.m.

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Clintonville Public School District says they have canceled all of Friday’s homecoming events following a video showing “Non-American Indian students wrongfully created a disrespectful mockery of American Indian culture by imitating and misrepresenting an American Indian dance.”

According to the school, the dance occurred Thursday during a “lunchtime homecoming dance off.”

“The specific dance was not school approved nor sanctioned by the school or any District employee. Immediate initial action steps have been taken, including the cancellation of all Friday homecoming events. Clintonville Public School District does not support, nor do we condone any behavior that would affect or offend any culture, race, color, religion, sex, nationality or origin.”

Officials say they “seek additional input and put together a long term plan to repair the harm and use this incident to reflect upon, learn, embrace, and to better understand and celebrate the diversity of all, including the Tribal Nations of Wisconsin. Please know, we strive to create an environment of diversity and inclusion. This will continue to be a top priority within the District.”

Clintonville’s football game against Fox Valley Lutheran scheduled for Friday night has also been canceled.

FRIDAY 10/4/19 12:33 p.m.

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oneida Nation has released a statement following a video circulating social media showing students at Clintonville High School dancing.

“We are insulted and disappointed that the Clintonville School District, staff, and students and the community have depicted Native Americans in this disrespectful display of a pep rally. This is exactly why we demand that the schools stop using racists mascots. We are Native Americans with a proud culture and heritage, we are not mascots.”

The video appears to show four students dancing in the middle of a gym while music and cheering can be heard in the background.

“To have these symbols and depictions of this cultural history used in inappropriate ways and without an understanding of the cultural significance and history behind them is a practice that must stop. We encourage the Clintonville School District to join the other Wisconsin Tribes and schools to pass a resolution to ban racists mascots in our state. We extend an invitation to come to your school and share an educational experience with your staff and students.”

Local 5 has reached out to the school district regarding this incident.

