Oneida Nation responds to Village of Hobart’s failure to lower flags in honor of former Chairman Rick Hill

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) — Following the passing of former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill, Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff in his honor on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday, tribal members noticed that Hobart Village Hall’s flags had not been lowered.

The Village lies within the boundaries of the Oneida Nation, and the two governments have had a contentious past, most recently a lawsuit between the two resulted in a split decision this past March.

A representative of the Oneida Nation released a statement to Local 5 regarding the Village’s failure to lower its flags that reads:

“The Oneida Nation is extremely disappointed in the leadership of the Village of Hobart. To take such action to defy a proclamation from the State of Wisconsin speaks volumes to their lack of respect for their neighbors, constituents, and other municipalities that followed the proclamation from Governor Evers. The Nation is in mourning of our former leader, and the action of the village board exposes their petulant behavior and their disregard for our Tribal Government. Chairman Hill had a profound impact not only to the Oneida Nation but across the state and country. We received numerous messages from leaders near and far expressing their condolences. Hearing from those individuals brought back many positive memories about our former chairman that we will carry with us forever. “ Phil Wisneski – Public Information Officer, The Oneida Nation

Local 5 reached out to Village of Hobart leadership, but have not yet heard back at this time.