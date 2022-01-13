Oneida Nation School System goes virtual

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation School System announced Thursday that students will transition to virtual learning for the last two weeks of January.

According to the school system, the Oneida Nation School Board and Administration, in conjunction with the Oneida Nation Public Health Department, have decided it was in the school’s best interest to temporarily transition students in FACE through 12th grade to virtual instruction starting January 17.

Officials said remote learning will start on January 17 and last through January 28. Students are expected to resume in-person classes on Monday, January 31.

Oneida Nation School System is one of many districts moving to virtual instruction due to COVID-19-related challenges.

On Wednesday N.E.W. School of Innovation on Cherry Street in Green Bay announced it was moving in-person instruction to virtual learning due to staffing shortages. This is one of many local schools that have had to suspend classes or transition to remote learning because of staffing shortages caused by the uptick in COVID-19 cases.