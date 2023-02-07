ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation has announced its Airport Hotel Corporation has sold the Wingate by Wyndham hotel for $4.1 million.

Located right next to Austin Straubel Airport, officials say the hotel will remain open as a Wingate, and all staff has been retained by the new management company.

The Oneida Airport Hotel Corporation (OAHC) was chartered under the Oneida Nation back in 1985 and is responsible for the hospitality division. In 1986, the Oneida Naiton opened its first hotel called the Rodeway Inn, which is now known as the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center.

In 2008, OAHC purchased the Wingate.

“We believe we made a good business decision to sell this property, and we are confident the new owners will be happy with the purchase as well,” said Kathy Hughes, OAHC Spokesperson. “The selling price will cover all outstanding obligations that are owed. This property is on county land, and we are more interested in investing in businesses on our lands.”

The new ownership is effective immediately.